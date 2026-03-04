Annabel Schofield has died aged 62. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to British supermodel and actress Annabel Schofield following her death at the age of 62.

The Welsh-born 80s star died in Los Angeles after fighting a cancer diagnosis. She shot to fame while becoming the face of multiple high-profile beauty campaigns such as Rimmel, Yves Saint Laurent, Revlon and Bugle Boy Jeans. She also fronted a famous Bugle Boy Jeans advert which saw her race through the desert in a black Ferrari before delivering the iconic line: "Excuse me, are those Bugle Boy jeans you're wearing?" Schofield then went on to have success in the TV industry by landing a role in the US primetime soap Dallas where she appeared opposite Larry Hagman, playing the role of Laurel Ellis.

'Loyal, caring, and a raging beauty' Melissa Richardson, former owner of London’s Take Two Agency, paid tribute in a statement. She said: "She was one of David Bailey’s favourites and appeared in countless shoots for Italian Vogue. "She was the forerunner of Take Two without her, we could never have made it as we did. "We loved her because she was funny and real and beautiful and down to earth. She never changed from the sweet little 17-year-old Welsh girl I first met. "She was directly loyal, caring, and above all, a raging beauty. She knew her craft. She was the best."

Born on September 4, 1963, in Llanelli, Wales, Schofield grew up around film sets as her father was British movie production executive John D. Schofield. She also appeared in films including Solar Crisis, Eye of the Widow, Blood Tide and Dragonard during her acting career, and later moved into production. In 2010, she launched her own Burbank-based company, Bella Bene Productions. The star also formed a close partnership with director Nick Egan, known for his work with bands including The Ramones, The Clash, Duran Duran and Oasis.