The London venue says it is changing its policy following backlash from workers at the exclusive private members’ club.

Richard Caring says the error won't be repeated. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Annabel's boss, Richard Caring, has insisted it was a “dumb mistake” to give more than £70,000 in staff pre-Christmas tips to pay managers’ bonuses.

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Staff at the club in Berkeley Square reportedly protested against the decision to reduce their takings from the service charge and hand it to 50 managers as Christmas payouts. Guests at Annabel’s pay an optional 15% service charge, which goes to staff, and a £3-a-head cover charge that goes to the restaurant. The Mayfair venue, where a latte costs £6, a cheeseburger £26 and a ribeye steak £125, can collect more than £100,000 in service charges in just one week. According to staff at the club, visited by celebrities and royals since the 1960s, diners can spend more than £10,000 in an evening at one of their tables. Read More: Social media influencer, 32, dies six days after being hit by car outside London nightclub Read More: Explosive row rocks I'm A Celebrity live final

The Rose Room Bar of Annabel's Nightclub. Picture: Getty

One worker said “everyone got mad” when they realised where their share of the service charge takings were going, The Guardian reports. Around 60 per cent of staff are on zero-hours contracts and paid £12.76 an hour, 5p above the legal minimum wage. One worker said, "Tips are a huge bit of pay. We cannot rely on minimum wage." The service charge, taken from card payments, is shared between about 280 hospitality workers through a system called a tronc. Businesses do not pay national insurance contributions on service charges and tips, which reduces the bill to HMRC. A change of legislation in October 2024 means organisations must distribute 100% of service charges and tips to workers transparently, with employees given the right to know "how tips are allocated and distributed".

Annabel's on Berkeley Square in Mayfair. Picture: Alamy