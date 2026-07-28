Who is AnnaLynne McCord? Actress and Danny Cipriani blasted for asking wedding guests to pay for costs
Danny Cipriani's fiancée blasted for asking guests to stump up for wedding costs
Danny Cipriani has been criticised for asking prospective wedding guests to chip in up to £10,000 to pay for his wedding to American actress Annalynne McCord.
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The ex-rugby pro, 38, has sent out invitations to the Los Angeles ceremony in August along with a request for attendees to foot the bill.
"Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation,” a message was written on the invite.
A backlash was immediate to Cipriani, who earned about £4m in his career, and McCord, both from guests who shared anonymous feedback and from wedding planners.
“Invite people because you genuinely want them to witness one of the most important days of your life, not because you need help funding it,” hospitality consultant Liz Taylor told LBC.
The pair are set to get married, assuming they meet their
But while Cipriani is a well-known former English rugby player, his soon-to-be wife is a lesser-known quantity in the UK.
Who is AnnaLynne McCord?
AnnaLynne McCord, 39, is an American actress who is best known for roles in Nip/Tuck and 90210 and is engaged to Danny Cipriani.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, McCord played teenage roles in the well-known TV series in the 2000s, also appearing in American Heiress, Close to Home and The O.C.
A 2009 profile said that she: ”Specialises in portrayals of pampered young socialites and alluring teases…”
Having outgrown the high school TV drama circuit, she has since appeared in more low-key, arthouse and critically acclaimed roles, most recently taking on a role in the long-running American soap Days of Our Lives.
She met Cipriani around a decade ago and dated on and off for years before announcing their engagement in April.
Previously McCord has dated the actor Dominic Purcell, who is now married to Tish Cyrus - the mother of Miley and ex wife of Billy-Ray.