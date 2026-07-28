Danny Cipriani has been criticised for asking prospective wedding guests to chip in up to £10,000 to pay for his wedding to American actress Annalynne McCord.

The ex-rugby pro, 38, has sent out invitations to the Los Angeles ceremony in August along with a request for attendees to foot the bill.

"Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation,” a message was written on the invite.

A backlash was immediate to Cipriani, who earned about £4m in his career, and McCord, both from guests who shared anonymous feedback and from wedding planners.

“Invite people because you genuinely want them to witness one of the most important days of your life, not because you need help funding it,” hospitality consultant Liz Taylor told LBC.

The pair are set to get married, assuming they meet their

But while Cipriani is a well-known former English rugby player, his soon-to-be wife is a lesser-known quantity in the UK.