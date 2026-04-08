One of Diana, Princess of Wales’s most trusted ladies-in-waiting has been disqualified from driving for six months after failing to convince magistrates she should be spared a ban to look after her brother.

She reached 12 penalty points on her driving licence after pleading guilty to a speeding offence last summer, and argued at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that a ban would cause “exceptional hardship” to her brother.

Anne Beckwith-Smith, 74, told magistrates it would be “catastrophic” if she was stripped of her licence, and criticised the standard of public transport in Salisbury where her older brother lives in care.

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“Routine is vital in his life,” she said, setting out how she travels to the care home in Salisbury, Wiltshire, two or three times a week.

“I believe the impact would be quite considerable because I wouldn’t be able to just be there, especially when there is an emergency, just to reassure him.”

Beckwith-Smith gave an address in South Kensington, London, to the court at the start of the hearing, and told magistrates of a potential route using public transport from London to the care home.

“I’m afraid to say public transport in Salisbury is not as good as it is in London,” she said.

But under questioning from prosecutor Oliver Hall, Beckwith-Smith revealed she has a second home in Salisbury.

“You have an address in Salisbury – is there a reason why you haven’t mentioned that,” said Mr Hall, and Beckwith-Smith replied: “No-one ever asked me.”

“Could you potentially have a lovely summer in the country,” asked the prosecutor, before turning to the window and saying: “It’s a lovely day today.”

“Yes, but what’s tomorrow going to be like,” replied Beckwith-Smith, before conceding she “can’t deny” that living in Salisbury for six months and taking public transport to the care home is possible.

Three magistrates rejected Beckwith-Smith’s bid to be spared a ban, disqualifying her from driving for the next six months and ordering her to pay a £307 fine, costs of £130, and a £123 victim surcharge.

Lead magistrate Isobel Vass said: “We don’t underestimate the medical and care needs of your brother and the circumstances he is in at the moment in a care home.

“We also note your dedication and commitment to visiting him regularly.

“However we believe you will be able to be in the area for several days each week, allowing you to fulfil your obligations to your brother.”

Beckwith-Smith was the longest serving lady-in-waiting to Diana and was also appointed as her assistant private secretary.

They were regularly photographed together and reportedly formed a close bond.

She went on to spend 24 years working at the Tate after leaving royal service.

Beckwith-Smith found herself in court after being clocked at 36mph in a 30mph zone in her Audi Q2 in South Street, Wilton, Wiltshire on August 7 last year.

The court heard she already had nine points on her licence, from two traffic offences in October 2022 and a third in April last year.

“I apologise for wasting all your time with this, but I think it’s important to stress it would be a hardship for my brother,” she said, after detailing his health difficulties.

“I’m his only next of kin, I’m unmarried and he’s unmarried.

“I deal with his financial affairs and health affairs, within reason, and his wellbeing generally.”

She said she visits her 77-year-old brother two or three times a week and checks on the care he is receiving.

“I just drop in – I quite like to do that as it keeps them on their toes,” she said from the witness box.

Care staff are “always changing”, she said, adding: “They have endless notes and I don’t think most of the time they read them – these days they are on an iPad.

“I feel very responsible for making sure his routine is kept to the basics.”

Turning to the impact of a driving ban on her own life, she added: “It would be rather catastrophic, personally.

“We are incredibly well provided for with public transport in London, but it’s getting to see friends and family in the country.”

When questioned by Mr Hall, Beckwith-Smith said she could live at the family home in Salisbury and she accepted a bus stops outside.

Beckwith-Smith also told the court she is “comfortable” financially and could look into taking taxis.

She pleaded guilty to exceeding the 30mph speed limit, and left court in the passenger seat of a waiting car.