By Ella Bennett

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, the stepsister of diarist Anne Frank, has died at the age of 96.

Mrs Schloss devoted much of her life to speaking in schools, prisons and other international platforms, educating people on the perils of prejudice and intolerance, for which she was awarded an MBE in 2012. The King said he was “privileged and proud” to have known Mrs Schloss, who co-founded the Anne Frank Trust UK in 1990, to help young people challenge prejudice through learning from Anne Frank and the Holocaust. Charles, who danced with Mrs Schloss while visiting a Jewish community centre in north London in 2022, said he and the Queen had “admired her deeply”. Her death was confirmed in a tribute to the Jewish News, in which her family described their “great sadness” at the loss of “our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother”. They remembered her as “a remarkable woman: an Auschwitz survivor, a devoted Holocaust educator, tireless in her work for remembrance, understanding and peace”.

Born Eva Geiringer in Vienna in 1929, she moved to Amsterdam with her family in 1940. It was here that the family met the Frank family, and Eva became friends with Anne Frank. Anne Frank would posthumously become famous for her diary, published after the war. In 1942, after the Nazis occupied the Netherlands, Eva and her family went into hiding. On Eva’s 15th birthday in 1944, the Dutch woman who had been hiding Eva’s family had betrayed them and alerted the secret police of their location.

