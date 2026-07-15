Anne Hathaway, 43, shared her pregnancy news last month. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has opened up about her third pregnancy at age of 43.

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The Odyssey actress shared the happy news on Instagram last month. She and her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012, are already parents to two boys, Jonathan and Jack, aged 6 and 10. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Princess Diaries star said: “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.” She then joked, “We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater.” While Hathaway hid her pregnancy during the “Devil Wears Prada 2” press tour in June, she has happily flaunted her bump while promoting Christopher Nolan's epic fantasy action film.

Hathaway at the New York premiere of The Odyssey. Picture: Getty

Back in 2019, the Oscar winner opened up about her fertility struggles, calling it a “really painful and very isolating” experience “full of self-doubt.” The video of her pregnancy announcement, which has already amassed over 23 million likes, shows the star cradling her stomach while wearing a similar flowy white outfit. She captioned it: “x Baby, I’m yours x.” Read more: Police 'considering left-wing motive' in Ann Widdecombe murder probe Read more: Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay relationship and family feud timeline

Back in 2024, in a post on her Instagram, Hathaway shared a video of the famous ‘shut up’ line from the first Princess Diaries movie, alongside the caption “miracles happen” and “the fairy tale continues”, much to the delight of fans. The third edition of the film is set to be directed by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Joy Ride). Adele Lim also expressed her glee at the announcement, telling Deadline: “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.” Anne Hathaway and Adele Lim have not shared any information about the plot in the latest edition of the Disney movie, but it’s expected to follow on from the narrative in the first two films.