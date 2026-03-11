Members of Unite started a continuous walkout on March 11 last year in a dispute over pay, with little sign of a breakthrough in the deadlocked row

Uncollected household waste and rubbish blights Primrose Avenue, in Sparkbrook, as Birmingham council refuse collectors continue their strike on April 15, 2025. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government is urging both sides in the long-running Birmingham bin strike to bring the dispute to an end, on the anniversary of an all-out strike by hundreds of workers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of Unite started a continuous walkout on March 11 last year in a dispute over pay, with little sign of a breakthrough in the deadlocked row. The union says planned reforms of the refuse collection service will lead to hundreds of its members losing thousands of pounds. The council denies the claim and is pressing ahead with changes it says are needed to improve the service. A spokesperson for the Communities and Local Government Department said: “Resolving the strike is a matter for the council. “But getting back to serving local residents must remain a priority and we urge all parties to bring this dispute to an end.” Read more: Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane attacked married couple before carrying out triple murder Read more: Tube drivers to stage series of 24-hour strikes

Bags of household waste are piled high on Warwick Road on April 4, 2025 in Birmingham. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images