Ring of fire eclipse to be enjoyed this month - but you won't see it in Britain

Skygazers watch out for an eclipse in Birmingham last year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

An eclipse, known as the “ring of fire”, will be a spectacular sight in a few days, but you will have to travel a long way from Britain to see it.

The annual solar eclipse will be visible on Tuesday, February 17, but only from Antarctica and parts of Africa, with UK stargazers needing to wait until August for a similar event. Extraordinary pictures of the ring of fire have been seen in recent years, with millions being able to see it in the Americas in 2023. “There are between two and five solar eclipses each year, with a total eclipse taking place every 18 months or so,” the National Maritime Museum has said. Here is what it all means. Read more: Total lunar eclipse ‘Blood Moon’ spotted in skies above Britain

How the 'ring of fire' was seen in Chile last year. Picture: Alamy

What is the ring of fire eclipse? The “ring of fire” has been dubbed as such because the moon covers nearly all of the sun’s surface, although a thin ring of light can be seen around it. This means that skies will not be in total darkness, although there will be a distinct dimming where it is visible in Antarctica and parts of South Africa for two minutes and 20 seconds. What’s known as the Annual Solar Eclipse will be seen in 2027 on February 6 in Argentina, Benin, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Togo, and Uruguay. When is the next eclipse in the UK?

A total solar eclipse was enjoyed in the UK in 1999. Picture: Alamy