Cooler weather will sweep the UK the week after a record-breaking heatwave - but the respite won't last long.

Heat records were broken on three consecutive days from Wednesday last week, reaching a provisional peak of 37.3C in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Friday, and Saturday saw a high of 32.3C in the same location.

The weather this week will come in from the Atlantic on south-westerly winds, dropping the temperature and bringing rain to areas of low pressure.

However, high pressure may become more dominant by the weekend, with another heatwave potentially on the way.

On Monday, most areas will see sunny spells of dry weather. Temperatures will be highest in the Midlands and eastern England - a more comfortable 24-25C.

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