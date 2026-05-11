Ambulances carrying patients evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection leave the Bourget airport, north of Paris on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A French woman who was on the rat virus cruise ship has been confirmed to have been taken ill with the disease, and her condition is 'deteriorating,' health officials have said.

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French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said the woman was among five French passengers on board. The other four tested negative but will be re-tested and monitored, she said. French authorities have traced 22 contacts of those on board. "What is key, is to act at the start and break the virus transmission chains," Ms Rist said. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will hold a meeting on the hantavirus crisis later today. The World Health Organisation has recommended, but not mandated, a 42-day quarantine for passengers once they have returned home alongside “active follow-up”, including daily checks for symptoms such as fever. Around 150 passengers and crew have begun flying back from Spain’s Canary Islands on military and government aircraft, with 22 British passengers arriving in Merseyside on Sunday. The isolation period can be carried out either at a staffed facility or at home. Yet, some health experts are concerned people may not strictly isolate for six weeks, with the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying his organisation does not "force" its guidance.

French authorities have traced 22 contacts of those on board. Picture: Alamy