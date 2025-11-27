Former Special Boat Service member Ant Middleton, smiles outside the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, where he is being sued by the Ministry of Defence. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Television personality Ant Middleton, a former SBS commando, has been accused of breaching a confidentiality contract with the Ministry of Defence by sharing “extremely sensitive” details of his time in the special forces on a podcast, the High Court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The MoD claims Mr Middleton, who later presented Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, broke the terms of the agreement during an episode of the Mike Drop podcast posted on YouTube in July, titled “Exposing The Quiet Split Between UK And US Forces”. During a hearing on Thursday, barristers for the department said Mr Middleton signed the confidentiality agreement when he joined the special forces in 2008, preventing him from disclosing information about UK special forces operations even if the information he shares is inaccurate. They successfully applied for a temporary injunction ahead of a full trial, telling the court that the case involved a “serious, damaging breach” of the contract. Read more: Ant Middleton sued by MoD over 'spilling special forces secrets on social media' Read more: SAS veterans threaten ‘unprecedented’ legal action over Labour’s Troubles Bill

The former SBS Commando is facing the claims after appearing on a podcast. Picture: Getty

The court heard that the MoD would neither confirm nor deny the accuracy of Mr Middleton’s statements in the podcast, but maintains that the material falls within the scope of the agreement regardless. Mr Middleton, who represented himself, denied breaching the contract and opposed the injunction, arguing that he was not paid for the appearance and describing the legal action as “sudden, severe and disproportionate”. In granting the injunction, Mr Justice Garnham said he had “no hesitation”, warning that rejecting it could lead to “significant harm” to UK special forces. Oliver Sanders KC, representing the MoD, told the court that Mr Middleton served in the special forces from 2008 to 2011. The agreement included a “solemn undertaking binding me for the rest of my life” not to disclose information about his special forces service without “express prior authority in writing” from the MoD. Mr Sanders noted that this restriction applies even to information that is not true, and although Mr Middleton had “generally complied with his contract”, he had neither sought nor obtained permission before speaking on the podcast.