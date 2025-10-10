Ant Middleton sued by MoD over 'spilling special forces secrets on social media'
The former serviceman and host of SAS Who Dares Wins has been hit with legal action by the Ministry of Defence
TV personality Ant Middleton is being sued by the Ministry of Defence, reportedly over spilling special forces secrets on social media.
Mr Middleton, a former UK Special Forces soldier, Royal Marines Commando, and Royal Engineer in the British Army, has had legal proceedings launched against him.
The former host of Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins has been targeted for breach of a non-disclosure agreement, according to the Sun.
The newspaper reported that the social media posts in question read: "An organisation so secretive that can’t keep a secret! I smell cow s**t.
"It’s been compromised for a while now. Sad but true! I’ll sort this s**t show out soon enough!"
An MoD spokesperson said: "We can confirm ongoing proceedings around contractual procedures.
"We will not comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing."
In 2021, Channel 4 said it would not work with Middleton again on SAS: Who Dares Wins following discussions with the adventurer over his "personal conduct".
He faced a backlash in 2020 over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests and coronavirus.
Middleton said at the time that he had "decided it's time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK".
He has since appeared as a speaker at the Reform UK party conference last year, and earlier this year announced that he will run to be mayor of London in 2028 as an independent.