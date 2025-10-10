TV personality Ant Middleton is being sued by the Ministry of Defence, reportedly over spilling special forces secrets on social media.

Mr Middleton, a former UK Special Forces soldier, Royal Marines Commando, and Royal Engineer in the British Army, has had legal proceedings launched against him.

The former host of Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins has been targeted for breach of a non-disclosure agreement, according to the Sun.

The newspaper reported that the social media posts in question read: "An organisation so secretive that can’t keep a secret! I smell cow s**t.

"It’s been compromised for a while now. Sad but true! I’ll sort this s**t show out soon enough!"

