Chinstrap (Pygoscelis antarcticus) penguins are pictured at Deception Island, in the western Antarctic Peninsula. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Antarctic penguins are breeding up to two weeks earlier as a result of climate change, a decade-long study has found.

Researchers studying Adelie, gentoo and chinstrap penguins said the changes were happening at a "record" rate, and warned they could threaten the birds' access to food, force competition between species, and increase the risk of "broad ecosystem collapse" in the Antarctic. Researchers used dozens of time lapse cameras across 37 colonies in the Antarctic Peninsula and some sub-Antarctic islands to see when Adelie, gentoo and chinstrap penguins were settling into their breeding sites. The team from the University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University monitored the penguin colonies over 10 years from 2012 to 2022, as the Antarctic Peninsula was warming dramatically, as well as recording environmental factors such as temperature. They found the average date when the penguins, which nest on snow-free ground in colonies of between a dozen and hundreds of thousands of nests, were fully occupying their breeding sites moved forward at record rates.

View of a chinstrap (Pygoscelis antarcticus) (R) and gentoo (Pygoscelis papua) penguins at the Gerlache Strait -which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula. Picture: Getty

The biggest change was for gentoo penguins, whose breeding season shifted by 13 days on average, and up to 24 days in some colonies, while Adelie and chinstrap penguins started breeding around 10 days earlier on average. The scientists said the advance in breeding by gentoos was a record for change in phenology recorded in any bird, and possibly any vertebrate animal, to date. Phenology is the timing of seasonal events, such as birds breeding, and takes place as a result of varying cues such as day length, temperature or food availability. The researchers said the record shifts were happening in relation to changes in the environment including less winter sea ice, greater productivity of the oceans in creating organic matter that feeds food chains, and rising temperatures. Camera temperature loggers showed the penguin colony locations are warming up at around 0.3C a year, four times more than the continental average of 0.07C, which is itself the second-fastest warming area in the world.

Gentoo penguins are seen on icebergs located in the part of Adelaide Island that opens into the Southern Ocean in Antarctica. Picture: Getty