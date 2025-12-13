The post box was delivered by the UK's polar research vessel RRS Sir David Attenborough, along with the first major drop of supplies to the base following the continent's long, dark winter

Kirsten Shaw (left) and Aurelia Reichardt with the new postbox. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

Scientists working at a remote British research station in the Antarctic received a special delivery of a new Royal Mail post box in time for Christmas – thanks to the King.

Scientists working at a remote British research station in the Antarctic received a special delivery. Picture: PA

"It's such an honour for the station to be gifted a real Royal Mail post box," she said. "It's given the community here a real boost - and it's a great reminder to take the time to reach out to loved ones, even when work gets hectic. "For our team, who are working in such a remote place, it's like having a piece of home with us." Earlier this year, the King recorded a personal message for researchers in Antarctica, expressing the "greatest admiration for the critically important work you do", to coincide with the 24 hours of darkness they experience on June 21 - the southern hemisphere's shortest day. Ms Shaw, who is responsible for getting mail in and out of Rothera and also across to other BAS stations and science field camps, said: "Being in Antarctica is incredible, but it's full of extremes. "So I think it's a special thing to send post back home, to communicate your experiences. It's a moment of your life that you put down on paper and give to someone else." Ms Shaw, who was awarded the Fuchs Medal in 2022 for outstanding devotion to the Antarctic community thanks to her postal work, sorts the staff's letters, adds British Antarctic Territory stamps and packs the post into bags for international delivery. The mail is then sent on the RRS Sir David Attenborough or via BAS aircraft to an office in Stanley on the Falkland Islands, before being transported on an "air bridge" route to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, ready to be picked up by Royal Mail.

A new Royal Mail post box in time for Christmas - thanks to the King. Picture: PA