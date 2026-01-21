Could you work in Antarctica? South Pole jobs offering £30k salaries and all living costs paid appear online
The unusual positions are being advertised by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), who are looking to recruit professionals for their research stations in the South Pole
Chefs, plumbers and carpenters are all being encouraged to apply for jobs with a minimum £30,000 salary and all living costs paid for. The only catch? They would have to move to Antartica.
Those who don't mind the cold are being encouraged to apply for a list of roles which also include plant operators, boating officers and meteorological observers.
Contracts run from 6 to 18 months, with salaries starting at a minimum of £30,244 and no living costs in the icy landscape.
However, the new recruits will also have to face being engulfed in complete darkness for half the year, while tackling freezing blizzards that can reach temperatures of –89.2°C.
"If you think about what it takes to keep a community going – plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, engineers, chefs – there's a job for that," said Mike Brian, who manages operations for the Rothsera Research Station.
"The people working on our stations are ordinary people, often doing an ordinary job – just in an extraordinary place!"
All current listings can be found on the BAS website and include Agricultural Plant Operator, Diesel Power Generation Technician, Boating Officer, Diving Officer, Meteorological Observer and Radio Operator.
But more vacancies will be posted over the next three months including chefs, station leaders, and zoological field assistants.
Phill Coolman, a carpenter at the Halley VI Research Station, says he has returned for at least one season ever since he joined the BAS six years ago.
"Being a carpenter in Antarctica requires adaptability and teamwork. I've gained skills here that I've carried back to the "real world" and done things I never thought I would get the chance to do.
"Halley is a not only a station and a team, it's a home and a family, and we all work together to keep the station and science running, even when the weather has other ideas!
"I planned on coming to Antarctica for one season and I've come back every season for the last 6 years and have no desire to stop any time soon."
Many will not be able to picture a life in Antartica, but TikToker Matty Jordan has done his best to give his viewers an insight into what it is like to be a resident in the South Pole.
His videos show that drinks and food can not be taken outside, as they can completely freeze within seconds.
To combat the freezing temperatures, residents have to wear at least three thick clothing layers when it's –43°C, or five it hits below –50°C.
This includes a specialised Extreme Cold Weather jacket, two layers of gloves, a hat, boots and even goggles.
Mr Jordan explained: "Many people have asked if we have big jackets to keep us warm but the most effective thing you can do to prepare for cold weather is to layer really well.
"The thermal base layer is probably the layer you want to get right. We wear merino base layers."