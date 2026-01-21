The unusual positions are being advertised by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), who are looking to recruit professionals for their research stations in the South Pole

Contracts run from six to 18 months, with salaries starting at a minimum of £30,244. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Chefs, plumbers and carpenters are all being encouraged to apply for jobs with a minimum £30,000 salary and all living costs paid for. The only catch? They would have to move to Antartica.

The unusual positions are being advertised by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), who are looking to recruit professionals for their research stations in the South Pole. Those who don't mind the cold are being encouraged to apply for a list of roles which also include plant operators, boating officers and meteorological observers.

All current listings can be found on the BAS website. Picture: BAS

Contracts run from 6 to 18 months, with salaries starting at a minimum of £30,244 and no living costs in the icy landscape. However, the new recruits will also have to face being engulfed in complete darkness for half the year, while tackling freezing blizzards that can reach temperatures of –89.2°C. "If you think about what it takes to keep a community going – plumbers, carpenters, mechanics, engineers, chefs – there's a job for that," said Mike Brian, who manages operations for the Rothsera Research Station. "The people working on our stations are ordinary people, often doing an ordinary job – just in an extraordinary place!" All current listings can be found on the BAS website and include Agricultural Plant Operator, Diesel Power Generation Technician, Boating Officer, Diving Officer, Meteorological Observer and Radio Operator. But more vacancies will be posted over the next three months including chefs, station leaders, and zoological field assistants. Phill Coolman, a carpenter at the Halley VI Research Station, says he has returned for at least one season ever since he joined the BAS six years ago.