A man has been charged with the murder of a UK tourist who died two months after an alleged assault in Dublin city.

Darragh O'Brien, 22, with an address at Beechfield Heights in Dublin, appeared before the Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

He had appeared before the courts last year charged in relation to the incident in the Temple Bar Square area of the capital just after midnight on August 21.

Anthony Herron, aged in his 40s who had a three-year-old son and had recently bought a house in London with his pregnant wife, was left in a critical condition after the alleged assault. His family have said he sustained a head injury.

He was taken to Dublin's Beaumont Hospital before being transferred to a high dependency ward in King's College Hospital in the UK.

Gardai said Mr Herron died on Saturday October 25 2025.

'Heartbreaking'

In a JustGiving fundraiser, his family said: "Anthony had his whole life ahead of him and to suffer like this is truly heartbreaking.

"He is an amazing person. We can't really believe this has happened to him. Lets raise awareness about this kind of violence and crime.

"This is an outrage to think this could actually happen to anyone in a city on an evening out."