Anthony Joshua will face Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on July 25, in what is expected to be his warm-up fight ahead of a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury.

It will be Joshua’s first bout since he was involved in a car crash in Nigeria in December that killed two close friends and his first appearance since knocking out YouTube star Jake Paul the same month.

Joshua will then face Fury later this year, after promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a deal to stage the biggest fight in British boxing history has been signed.

“Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!” Hearn said on Instagram.

“The biggest piece of business we’ve ever done but more importantly the one we’ve always wanted. Biggest year of AJ’s career coming up, the comeback is on.”

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