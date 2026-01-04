Anthony Joshua breaks silence in emotional first post since surviving fatal crash that killed two close friends
The heavyweight boxer has taken to Instagram for the first time since the crash
Anthony Joshua has posted on social media for the first time since he was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
The heavyweight boxer took to Instagram to share two images with the family members of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.
"My Brothers Keeper," Joshua wrote in the caption, a reference to a phrase from the Bible about the shared responsibility for the welfare of others.
Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.
Their funerals were held today at a mosque in London. Family and friends were invited to a “janaza prayer service” - an Islamic prayer, according to the Sun Online.
Joshua landed in Standstead airport on Saturday after spending days recovering in a Nigerian hospital.
Joshua's driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Friday.Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.
He is due in court later this month.
The local driver had reportedly been hired for the trip by Joshua’s team.Officers confirmed that the truck had been parked on the hard shoulder of the road north of the capital Lagos illegally.
The man, who police say is in his 30s, reportedly fled the scene.
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19 when the SUV he was in crashed into a truck.
The Lexus SUV is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout during a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into a stationary truck.Following his release from hospital, Joshua and his mother paid their final respects to the pair.
A statement from Omotoso read: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”