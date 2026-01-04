Anthony Joshua has posted on social media for the first time since he was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria.

The heavyweight boxer took to Instagram to share two images with the family members of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele.

"My Brothers Keeper," Joshua wrote in the caption, a reference to a phrase from the Bible about the shared responsibility for the welfare of others.

Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.

Their funerals were held today at a mosque in London. Family and friends were invited to a “janaza prayer service” - an Islamic prayer, according to the Sun Online.

Joshua landed in Standstead airport on Saturday after spending days recovering in a Nigerian hospital.

