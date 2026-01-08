Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to his "brothers" who were fatally killed in a car crash in Nigeria.

The British heavyweight boxer, 36, was also a passenger in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck on a major highway in Ogun State, near Lagos. He suffered only minor injuries.

The funerals for Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, were held over the weekend at a mosque in London.

In a tribute to his friends shared to social media, Joshua said: "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers.

"I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

"100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts.

"May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾"