'It’s tough for me, but even tougher for their parents' Anthony Joshua pays tribute to 'brothers' killed in car crash
Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to his "brothers" who were fatally killed in a car crash in Nigeria.
The British heavyweight boxer, 36, was also a passenger in a Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck on a major highway in Ogun State, near Lagos. He suffered only minor injuries.
The funerals for Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, were held over the weekend at a mosque in London.
In a tribute to his friends shared to social media, Joshua said: "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers.
"I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.
"100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts.
"May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾"
Joshua landed in Standstead airport on Saturday after spending days recovering in a Nigerian hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Friday.
Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.
He is due in court later this month. The local driver had reportedly been hired for the trip by Joshua’s team.
Officers confirmed the truck had been parked on the hard shoulder of the road north of the capital Lagos illegally.
The man, who police say is in his 30s, reportedly fled the scene.
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19 when the SUV he was in crashed into a truck.
The Lexus SUV is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout during a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into a stationary truck.