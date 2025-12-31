Two members of Anthony Joshua's entourage died in the crash. Picture: Federal Road Safety Corps/Reuters

By Jacob Paul

The driver in the fatal crash involving heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua and two members of his entourage has been discharged from hospital.

Sources say the driver could potentially be prosecuted over the crash, which occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria on Monday morning. “Anthony Joshua's driver has been discharged from the hospital, and he is currently giving his statement,” said CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force The local driver had reportedly been hired for the trip by AJ’s team. Five men were in the Lexus SUV when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials say. The vehicle is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout during a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into a stationary truck. Read more: Anthony Joshua 'couldn't talk' after crash which killed two friends and left him injured, eye-witness says Read more: Tyson Fury breaks silence after Anthony Joshua injured in car crash - as £100m fight thrown into doubt

Boxer Anthony Joshua was injured in after the vehicle smashed into a truck. Picture: Getty

Nigerian police are also reportedly looking for the driver of the truck, who allegedly fled the scene. A source from the Federal Road Safety Corps said: “Preliminary reports indicate the driver exceeded speed limits and overtook dangerously before the crash. “These are serious offences under Nigerian law and can attract criminal liability if fatalities are involved.“ Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele both died in the crash.

Anthony Joshua and Latif Ayodele. Picture: Instagram

An official spokesperson for Anthony Joshua said: "Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony's team. "We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news."

Anthony Joshua escaped death by a matter of inches. Picture: Adeniyi Orojo