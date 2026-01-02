Anthony Joshua's driver charged over crash that killed two
Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged after a crash in Nigeria injured the boxer and killed two of his team members, police have said.
Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday. He is due in court later this month.
Police sources have said the charges included causing death by dangerous driving.
The local driver had reportedly been hired for the trip by Joshua’s team.
Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.
Officers confirmed that the truck had been parked on the hard shoulder of the road north of the capital Lagos illegally.
The man, who police say is in his 30s, reportedly fled the scene.
The former heavyweight boxer is now recovering at home after being released on Wednesday, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19 when the SUV he was in crashed into a truck.
The Lexus SUV is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout during a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into a stationary truck.
Following his release from hospital, Joshua and his mother paid their final respects to the pair.
A statement from Omotoso read: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”