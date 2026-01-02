Anthony Joshua's driver has been charged after a crash in Nigeria injured the boxer and killed two of his team members, police have said.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday. He is due in court later this month.

Police sources have said the charges included causing death by dangerous driving.

The local driver had reportedly been hired for the trip by Joshua’s team.

Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.

Officers confirmed that the truck had been parked on the hard shoulder of the road north of the capital Lagos illegally.

Read more: Anthony Joshua pays respects to friends killed in deadly car crash as boxer is released from hospital

Read more: Anthony Joshua 'couldn't talk' after crash which killed two friends and left him injured, eye-witness says