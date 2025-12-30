Anthony Joshua escaped death by 'a matter of inches' in Nigeria car crash that killed two of his close friends
Joshua was a passenger in the car and was seated in the rear of the vehicle
Anthony Joshua escaped death by a matter of inches on Monday in a car crash that left two of his close friends dead.
The incident occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria on Monday morning and killed two of the boxer’s close friends, including a man sitting just inches from him in the back of the car.
The 36-year-old, who was on holiday in Nigeria following his victory over Jake Paul on December 19, is receiving treatment for his injuries and is in a “stable condition”.
Following the incident, Nigerian authorities confirmed that both Latif Ayodele and Joshua’s long-time fitness coach, Sina Ghami, were killed in the crash.
Footage shared online shows a shirtless Joshua crying in pain as he is pulled from the wreckage of the SUV.
A statement from an official spokesperson for Anthony Joshua said: “It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele.
“Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony’s team.
“We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news.”
Five men were in the car when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials say.
Footage of the crash has been shared online that appears to show Joshua sat in the back of the wrecked car surrounded by smashed glass and looking dazed.
A police statement said: “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident at about 11am in Makun, Ogun State.
“The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated.
"Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.
“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses.”
Eyewitness Adeniyi Orojo told Nigerian newspaper The Punch that a Lexus and Pajero were involved in the crash.
He said: "Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him.
"There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Daily Mail Sport: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.
“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.
“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”
Joshua shared a video on Instagram just hours before the crash showing him playing table tennis with his personal trainer.
Earlier this month, Joshua called out Tyson Fury after his sixth-round victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami.
Joshua is reportedly close to agreeing a long-awaited fight against Fury in Riyadh in 2026.
Paul paid tribute to Joshua and those affected in the crash with a post on X that read: "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident."