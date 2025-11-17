The pair will meet in a heavyweight bout in Miami next month

Anthony Joshua will fight Jake Paul next month. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Anthony Joshua will take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout in Miami on December 19, Matchroom Boxing has announced.

The fight at the Kaseya Centre will consist of eight three-minute rounds, with the boxers using 10oz gloves. Former world heavyweight champion Joshua has not fought since being stopped by British compatriot Daniel Dubois at Wembley in September 2024 in their IBF title bout. It halted Joshua's momentum under trainer Ben Davison and his charge towards another world title. Paul lost to Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury in 2023 before he beat boxing great Mike Tyson in an eight-round fight last year. The internet personality had been due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed November 14 exhibition fight.

Anthony Joshua being down by Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavy weight bout. Picture: Alamy

Joshua said: “Jake or anyone can get this work. No mercy. I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. “It’s a big opportunity for me. Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected. “Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”

Paul added: “This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. “To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match in 2024. Picture: Alamy