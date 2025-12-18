Anthony Joshua has weighed in under his 245lbs limit, but will boast an almost two-stone advantage over Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night.

Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua will face the American internet personality in a highly criticised professional bout across eight three-minute rounds, with regulation 10oz gloves being used at Kaseya Center in Miami.

This contest and Joshua’s involvement has sparked a backlash in the boxing world due to Paul's limited fight career and Thursday’s official weigh-in is unlikely to silence sceptics.

Joshua tipped the scales at 243.4lbs (17st 5lbs), which was comfortably under his weight restriction, but below the 252.5lbs (18st 0lbs) he recorded for his last fight against Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Paul, who has regularly fought at cruiserweight since he swapped life as an influencer to enter the world of boxing, came in at 216.6lbs (15st 6lbs) to give away a hefty 26.8lbs (1.9st) difference.

