Anthony Joshua weighs in almost two stone heavier than Jake Paul for Miami fight
Jake Paul will face the former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in an eight-round fight on Friday
Anthony Joshua has weighed in under his 245lbs limit, but will boast an almost two-stone advantage over Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Friday night.
Former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua will face the American internet personality in a highly criticised professional bout across eight three-minute rounds, with regulation 10oz gloves being used at Kaseya Center in Miami.
This contest and Joshua’s involvement has sparked a backlash in the boxing world due to Paul's limited fight career and Thursday’s official weigh-in is unlikely to silence sceptics.
Joshua tipped the scales at 243.4lbs (17st 5lbs), which was comfortably under his weight restriction, but below the 252.5lbs (18st 0lbs) he recorded for his last fight against Daniel Dubois in September 2024.
Paul, who has regularly fought at cruiserweight since he swapped life as an influencer to enter the world of boxing, came in at 216.6lbs (15st 6lbs) to give away a hefty 26.8lbs (1.9st) difference.
Paul says he plans to “shock the world” and “pull off the biggest upset in sports history” as he prepares to take on Joshua in Miami.
“One of us is going to sleep – that’s what we’re going to do here,” Paul said after stepping out of the ring following a public workout.
“That’s what this heavyweight fight is all about.”
Joshua held the unified world heavyweight title from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2019 to 2021.
The former champion told the media it was an “honour” to be invited to fight in the United States.
“I’ve got to give him respect for taking this fight because I’m f****** ready,” he said.