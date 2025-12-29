Anthony Joshua suffers ‘minor injuries’ in Nigeria car crash that left two others dead
Joshua was a passenger in the car and was seated in the rear of the vehicle
Boxer Anthony Joshua has suffered “minor injuries” after the car he was travelling in crashed in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of two people.
Listen to this article
Ogun State Police said the incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning.
Five men were in the car when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials say.
Footage of the crash has been shared online that appears to show Joshua sat in the back of the wrecked car surrounded by smashed glass and looking dazed.
A police statement said: “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident at about 11am in Makun, Ogun State.
“The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated.
"Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.
“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses.”
Read more: Jake Paul flaunts £140m purse after knockout to Anthony Joshua - as he poses with wads of cash on private jet
Read more: Anthony Joshua takes six rounds to beat YouTuber Jake Paul as boxers booed after Miami clash
Eyewitness Adeniyi Orojo told Nigerian newspaper The Punch that a Lexus and Pajero were involved in the crash.
He said: "Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him.
"There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash."
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail Sport: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.
“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.
“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”
Joshua shared a video to Instagram just hours before the crash showing him playing table tennis with his personal trainer.
Earlier this month, Joshua called out Tyson Fury after his sixth-round victory over Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami.
Joshua is reportedly close to agreeing a long-awaited fight against Fury in Riyadh in 2026.