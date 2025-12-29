Boxer Anthony Joshua has suffered “minor injuries” after the car he was travelling in crashed in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Ogun State Police said the incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday morning.

Five men were in the car when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials say.

Footage of the crash has been shared online that appears to show Joshua sat in the back of the wrecked car surrounded by smashed glass and looking dazed.

A police statement said: “The Ogun State Police Command confirms that world-renowned boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident at about 11am in Makun, Ogun State.

“The vehicle conveying Mr Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated.

"Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person.

“Tragically, two other passengers in the vehicle lost their lives at the scene. Further updates on the incident will be communicated as investigation progresses.”

