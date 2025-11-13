Anthony Joshua looks set to end his 14-month hiatus outside the ring with a last-minute fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Former world heavyweight champion Joshua has not fought since he was stunned with a fifth-round stoppage by British rival Daniel Dubois last September.

It halted Joshua’s momentum under trainer Ben Davison and his charge towards another world title tilt but Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed at the grand arrivals of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II on Tuesday night that a tune-up fight is on the cards.

Reports in the United States now suggest Joshua is close to finalising a bout with Paul in Miami in December after numerous rumours about the duo have intensified in recent months.

Paul lost to Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy in 2023 before he beat boxing great Mike Tyson in an eight-round contest last year and had been due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed November 14 exhibition fight.

Read more: Money for old rope: Art installation from Turner Prize nominee valued at £1m

Read more: Tess Daly given MBE by King at Windsor after announcing shock departure from Strictly