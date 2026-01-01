Joshua was a passenger in the car and was seated in the rear of the vehicle

Anthony Joshua escaped death by a matter of inches. Picture: Adeniyi Orojo

By Henry Moore

Boxer Anthony Joshua has been released from hospital in Nigeria after a crash that killed two of his close friends.

The 36-year-old is now recovering at home after being released on Wednesday, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said. Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19 when the SUV he was in crashed into a truck. The Lexus SUV is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout during a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into a stationary truck. Read more: Jake Paul flaunts £140m purse after knockout to Anthony Joshua - as he poses with wads of cash on private jet Read more: Anthony Joshua takes six rounds to beat YouTuber Jake Paul as boxers booed after Miami clash

Anthony Joshua and Latif Ayodele. Picture: Instagram

Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele both died in the crash. Following his release from hospital, Joshua and his mother paid their final respects to the pair. A statement from Omotoso read: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.” In addition to being long-term friends of Joshua, Ghami acted as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer.

Sina Ghami. Picture: Instagram

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn – who has promoted 36-year-old Joshua since he turned professional – posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. “Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.” It comes amid reports the hired driver of the SUV could face prosecution.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria shared an image of the crash. Picture: Federal Road Safety Corps

Two people were killed in the crash. Picture: FRSC

Anthony playing table tennis. Picture: Instagram