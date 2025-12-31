The boxing champion escaped death by a "matter of inches" but friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele could not be saved

Anthony Joshua was "shocked" and "couldn't talk," according to an eye-witness. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Anthony Joshua was left "unable to speak" after he was injured in a deadly car crash in Nigeria which claimed the lives of two of his friends.

An eyewitness near the scene said he heard a "loud boom" and said the boxer was shaken by what he described as the "deadliness of the incident". Ajala Yusuf Oluwaseyi said he initially thought a tyre had burst on the SUV, before realising the vehicle had driven under a truck parked on the highway in Lagos at 11am on Monday. Footage shared online shows a shirtless Joshua crying in pain as he is pulled from the wreckage of the SUV amongst broken glass. Read more: Anthony Joshua escaped death by 'a matter of inches' in Nigeria car crash that killed two of his close friends Read more: Anthony Joshua's close friends confirmed dead in horror Nigeria crash which saw boxer hospitalised

The champion boxer escaped death by a "matter of inches," according to earlier reports. Picture: Adeniyi Orojo

Five men were in the car when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials said. Joshua, 36, who was on holiday, is receiving treatment for his injuries but his close friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele were killed. Recalling the incident, Mr Oluwaseyi told Sky News: "He was shocked, he couldn’t talk."

Anthony Joshua and Latif Ayodele. Picture: Social Media

Tributes and well-wishes have poured in since the crash, including from Tyson Fury, and Jake Paul, who Joshua had fought and beaten on December 19 in Miami. Fury shared a tribute on social media and wrote: "This is so sad, may God give them a good bed in heaven." Nigeria's president also took to X to send his condolences and said AJ told him he was receiving the "best possible care." Bola Ahmed Tinubu wrote: "I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria shared an image of the crash. Picture: Federal Road Safety Corps

"I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care. I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. "She was deeply appreciative of the call. Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention. "May God strengthen the families and grant repose to the souls of the departed." Fellow British boxer and former Olympian Amir Khan also said: "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of AJ’s two close boys. I don’t even have the right words for such a difficult time. "May God give their families strength, and may Allah grant them the highest rank in Jannah. Also wishing AJ a speedy recovery."

