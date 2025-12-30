Tyson Fury breaks silence after Anthony Joshua injured in car crash - as £100m fight thrown into doubt
Tyson Fury has broken his silence after Anthony Joshua was injured in a deadly car crash in Nigeria - which claimed the lives of two of his friends.
The incident happened along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am on Monday. Footage shared online shows a shirtless Joshua crying in pain as he is pulled from the wreckage of the SUV amongst broken glass.
Five men were in the car when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials say.
The 36-year-old, who was on holiday following his victory over Jake Paul on December 19, is receiving treatment for his injuries and is in a “stable condition”.
Nigerian authorities confirmed that both Latif Ayodele and Joshua’s long-time fitness coach, Sina Ghami, died.
Following news of the crash, Tyson - who is due to fight Joshua in Riyadh next year - shared a tribute to Ayodele and Ghami to his Instagram story.
He captioned the image "This is so sad, may God give them a good bed in heaven."
Joshua's win over Paul earlier this month was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to the long-awaited showdown with the Gypsy King.
The tributes came only minutes after he teased his own return to the ring in 2026 - despite retiring from the sport last January.
He shared a photo of himself alongside two of his sons wearing T-shirts saying "I'm back".
A statement from an official spokesperson for Anthony Joshua said: “It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele.
“Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony’s team.
“We respectfully ask that space and privacy be given to the families at this time while they process this truly shocking and devastating news.”
Jake Paul also paid tribute to Joshua and those affected in the crash with a post on X that read: "Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident."