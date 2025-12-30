Tyson Fury has broken his silence after Anthony Joshua was injured in a deadly car crash in Nigeria - which claimed the lives of two of his friends.

The incident happened along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am on Monday. Footage shared online shows a shirtless Joshua crying in pain as he is pulled from the wreckage of the SUV amongst broken glass.

Five men were in the car when it collided with a stationary truck by the side of the road, officials say.

The 36-year-old, who was on holiday following his victory over Jake Paul on December 19, is receiving treatment for his injuries and is in a “stable condition”.

Nigerian authorities confirmed that both Latif Ayodele and Joshua’s long-time fitness coach, Sina Ghami, died.

Following news of the crash, Tyson - who is due to fight Joshua in Riyadh next year - shared a tribute to Ayodele and Ghami to his Instagram story.