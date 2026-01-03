Anthony Joshua returns to UK after surviving fatal Nigeria crash - as funerals of two friends killed to be held tomorrow
Anthony Joshua has flown back to the after narrowly escaping death in a crash that killed two of his close friends.
The heavyweight boxer spent several days in a Nigerian hospital following the collision but has since touched back down in the UK after arriving at Stanstead Airport.
Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.
Their funerals will reportedly be held tomorrow at a mosque in London.
Family and friends have been invited to a “janaza prayer service” - an Islamic prayer - on Sunday, according to the Sun Online.
Joshua is allegedly on the fence about attending funeral amid concerns his arrival could cause a “circus”.
“Anthony wants to go to the funeral but he hasn’t decided yet, he’s mindful that his presence could cause a circus and overshadow the funeral for the family of his two friends,” a source told the website.
Joshua's driver was charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Friday.
Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court. He is due in court later this month.
The local driver had reportedly been hired for the trip by Joshua’s team.
Officers confirmed that the truck had been parked on the hard shoulder of the road north of the capital Lagos illegally.
The man, who police say is in his 30s, reportedly fled the scene.
The former heavyweight boxer is now recovering at home after being released on Wednesday, Lagos state commissioner for information Gbenga Omotoso said.
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in Nigeria following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19 when the SUV he was in crashed into a truck.
The Lexus SUV is believed to have suffered a tyre blowout during a high-speed overtaking manoeuvre before crashing into a stationary truck.
Following his release from hospital, Joshua and his mother paid their final respects to the pair.
A statement from Omotoso read: “Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening.”