Anthony Joshua has flown back to the after narrowly escaping death in a crash that killed two of his close friends.

The heavyweight boxer spent several days in a Nigerian hospital following the collision but has since touched back down in the UK after arriving at Stanstead Airport.

Joshua's personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in Ogun State, near Lagos.

Their funerals will reportedly be held tomorrow at a mosque in London.

Family and friends have been invited to a “janaza prayer service” - an Islamic prayer - on Sunday, according to the Sun Online.

Joshua is allegedly on the fence about attending funeral amid concerns his arrival could cause a “circus”.

“Anthony wants to go to the funeral but he hasn’t decided yet, he’s mindful that his presence could cause a circus and overshadow the funeral for the family of his two friends,” a source told the website.

