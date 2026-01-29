Anthony Joshua fights back tears in video as he opens up on 'tragic' Nigeria crash which killed two friends
The six minute clip was posted on the heavyweight boxer's YouTube channel, titled 'My Brothers Keeper For Life'
Anthony Joshua fought back tears as he shared an emotional update one month after escaping death in a car crash which killed two of his close friends.

The boxer's personal trainer, Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died in Lagos, Nigeria after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway on December 29.
Joshua was hospitalised after suffering minor injuries, and was released two days afterwards.
Addressing his fans directly via video on his YouTube channel on Thursday, the 36-year-old thanked fans for their messages of support during a "tragic, traumatic time."
He said: "The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025. We went home, to see our families and everything go flipped on it's head.
"That was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control, and not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends and myself, lose two great men.
"We lost people that we really care about have been major players in all of our lives, major, major players in all of our lives. It's tough. It's really tough."
He added: "I'm not gonna sit here and show all of my emotions. I know in today's day and age, it's easy to analyse people, pass judgment, but I know what I thought, and I know how I feel.
"I know what my duty is. They were my brothers, my friends, first and foremost. Then we became business partners, we became hustlers, we became generals, we became everything. We became housemates, who were living together.
"You know, I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people throughout this journey that I've been on. It's like you think I'm the big guy but I was walking with giants. Protected."
Joshua also said he planned to do "right by them," referring to the family of Latz and Sina.
He added: "So yeah, I don't think I've mentioned the love and appreciation. It's all acknowledged by me, by them, by their families. 100 per cent we acknowledge the 1000s, maybe going into millions around the world that show so much love to them both.
"We heard you all, we saw the messages, the tweets, the social media, the YouTubes, the prayers, it's all been acknowledged.
"So yeah, we know what we're going to do. Mumma Latz, Mumma Sina, Pappa Latz, Pappa Sina, one love."
The pair's bodies were later returned to the UK, where Joshua joined their family, friends and members of the boxing world gathered for a joint funeral service at a mosque in London on January 4.
Earlier this month, Joshua returned to the gym, with a Snapchat clip showing him working out, hitting pads, exercising and riding a stationary bike.
His promoter Eddie Hearn said he believes Joshua will return to competitive boxing when he has had time to heal.
In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: "He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future.
"I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right."