The six minute clip was posted on the heavyweight boxer's YouTube channel, titled 'My Brothers Keeper For Life'

Joshua opened up to fans on the "traumatic" experience. Picture: YouTube

By Alex Storey

Anthony Joshua fought back tears as he shared an emotional update one month after escaping death in a car crash which killed two of his close friends.

Latif Ayodele (left) and Sina Ghami (right) were close friends and team members of the boxer. Picture: Social Media

He said: "The last time I spoke to you guys was in Miami, we had so many plans to wrap up 2025. We went home, to see our families and everything go flipped on it's head. "That was such an unforeseen circumstance that was out of all of our control, and not only did their parents, their uncles, their cousins, their friends and myself, lose two great men. "We lost people that we really care about have been major players in all of our lives, major, major players in all of our lives. It's tough. It's really tough."

The former heavyweight champion said: "It's tough. It's really tough.". Picture: YouTube

He added: "I'm not gonna sit here and show all of my emotions. I know in today's day and age, it's easy to analyse people, pass judgment, but I know what I thought, and I know how I feel. "I know what my duty is. They were my brothers, my friends, first and foremost. Then we became business partners, we became hustlers, we became generals, we became everything. We became housemates, who were living together. "You know, I've lost people before, but I don't think I've lost people throughout this journey that I've been on. It's like you think I'm the big guy but I was walking with giants. Protected."

Joshua was treated in hospital for minor injuries. Picture: Social Media

Joshua also said he planned to do "right by them," referring to the family of Latz and Sina. He added: "So yeah, I don't think I've mentioned the love and appreciation. It's all acknowledged by me, by them, by their families. 100 per cent we acknowledge the 1000s, maybe going into millions around the world that show so much love to them both. "We heard you all, we saw the messages, the tweets, the social media, the YouTubes, the prayers, it's all been acknowledged.

Joshua posted with family members of his two deceased friends following the crash. Picture: Instagram