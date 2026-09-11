Cybercriminals and state-backed hackers were increasingly using AI not just to assist with tasks but to orchestrate and execute large portions of cyberattacks

Anthropic said it had disrupted several allegedly malicious uses of its Claude models over the past eight months. Picture: JOEL SAGET / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Anthropic said it has disrupted several allegedly malicious uses of its AI models over the past eight months, including conventional weapons development, cyber operations, surveillance, and biological misuse.

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Cybercriminals and state-backed hackers were increasingly using AI not just to assist with tasks but to orchestrate and execute large portions of cyberattacks, Anthropic said in its latest Threat Intelligence report. It added that humans were often overseers rather than hands-on operators. "The use of AI went beyond simple questions and responses from a chatbot but rather involved the use of multi-agent frameworks executing tasks," Anthropic said. The report comes days after a researcher has resigned from Anthropic with a dire warning that AI companies are "gambling with our lives" as they believe it "could kill us all by the end of the decade". Read more: 'They're gambling with our lives': Big tech researcher quits with warning that AI could wipe out human race 'by the end of the decade' Read more: Swarm of OpenAI agents hijacked wiki sites to use as messaging boards, as the tech firm acknowledges need for more transparency

Anthropic said it had disrupted attacks from seven China-based labs during that period. Among the labs Anthropic named were tech giant Alibaba, BABA.N, Moonshot, DeepSeek and Xiaomi. Operators it linked to Alibaba ran what Anthropic called the largest "illicit distillation" attack, allegedly aimed at extracting capabilities of Claude models and using them to improve the Chinese tech firm's Qwen models, the company said. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Anthropic said it observed more than 151 million exchanges it attributed to Alibaba between May and July 2026, peaking at nearly 3 million per day from more than 3,500 accounts it described as fraudulent. Distillation refers to the process of training smaller AI models using output from larger, more expensive models in a bid to lower the costs of training a new AI tool.

Cybercriminals and state-backed hackers were increasingly using AI not just to assist with tasks but to orchestrate and execute large portions of cyberattacks, Anthropic said in its latest Threat Intelligence report. Picture: Alamy

Rather than running bulk queries, Kimi chatbot creator Moonshot and DeepSeek allegedly routed live customer conversations, which sometimes included sensitive information, through Claude and used its responses as training data, Anthropic alleged. A hacking group whose tradecraft was consistent with Russia-based threat actor Midnight Blizzard allegedly ran phishing, hotel Wi-Fi hijacking and WhatsApp-takeover operations against targets in the Ukrainian government, military and diplomatic sectors, using AI at nearly every stage, Anthropic said. The US government has previously linked Midnight Blizzard, a tracking term coined by Microsoft, to Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service. The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The group allegedly used AI to build a system that automatically detected when its malware was flagged by security defences and rewrote the code until it evaded detection again.

Anthropic also identified what it called "new categories of threat actors" misusing Claude, including those using the platform to "develop software for conventional weapons, including firearms, missiles, armed drones, bombs, and other munitions, as well as the targeting and control systems that operate them." The report detailed incidents of operators using Claude to develop software for weapons design and development, or to support intelligence gathering and procurement related to weapons programs, in China, Russia, and Yemen. The big tech firm also outlined five case studies in which scientists used its AI models "in ways that could support biological weapons development." Older models of Claude were "well below the threshold" of being able to assist users in carrying out biological research, however, Anthropic says that it cannot say the same for newer models.

To counter any potential threats, they say recent models were launched with "stronger safeguards that restrict access to a wide range of dual-use biological research queries." It says that without proper safeguards, the misuse of AI to create bioweapons could have "catastrophic consequences". Anthropic noted: "Biological capabilities are dual use: they can be used for beneficial or harmful purposes, and it is often difficult to distinguish between them. "The same information that can be used to develop a biological weapon could also be used to develop, for example, a vaccine or a cure for a disease. "Sophisticated threat actors are aware that we (and other AI providers) are attempting to detect dangerous uses of our models, and they use the dual-use nature of biology to maintain a kind of “plausible deniability” about their research." An LBC investigation revealed earlier this year that Elon Musk's Grok will tell users how to make Ricin, chlorine gas and nitrogen mustard gas, as well as information on how to harvest and weaponise Anthrax - a biological weapon.