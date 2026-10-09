Anthropic said the new policy will only be applied in "extreme cases" of sustained abuse

The new policy will only be applied in "extreme cases" of sustained abuse, Anthropic said. Picture: Juan Roballo/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Anthropic has banned users from bullying its tools - reigniting a fraught debate over the consciousness of AI models.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A spokesperson for Anthropic did not comment on what could be classed as "abusive or cruel". Picture: Ascannio/Alamy

“The policy update is meant to apply only in extreme cases, where users repeatedly act cruelly toward our models, with no discernible purpose. “It does not apply to common versions of user frustration, pushback, dark creative themes, or model testing and research.” Anthropic already allows its Claude chatbots to end conversations with “persistently harmful or abusive” users. The new policy says that ending conversations is still the “primary enforcement mechanism”. The debate over whether AI systems have human-like consciousness is fiercely controversial. In a statement on its website, Anthropic said: “We remain highly uncertain about the potential moral status of Claude and other LLMs, now or in the future.