Anthropic bans users from bullying Claude
Anthropic said the new policy will only be applied in "extreme cases" of sustained abuse
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Anthropic has banned users from bullying its tools - reigniting a fraught debate over the consciousness of AI models.
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A new usage policy unveiled by the company behind the Claude chatbot prohibits users from exercising “sustained and needless abusive or cruel behavior” towards its models.
Anthropic said the new policy will only be applied in "extreme cases" of sustained abuse.
A spokesperson for Anthropic did not comment on what could be classed as "abusive or cruel".
The San Francisco-based company said: “We’ve added a prohibition on sustained and needless abusive or cruel behaviour toward our models.
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“The policy update is meant to apply only in extreme cases, where users repeatedly act cruelly toward our models, with no discernible purpose.
“It does not apply to common versions of user frustration, pushback, dark creative themes, or model testing and research.”
Anthropic already allows its Claude chatbots to end conversations with “persistently harmful or abusive” users.
The new policy says that ending conversations is still the “primary enforcement mechanism”.
The debate over whether AI systems have human-like consciousness is fiercely controversial.
In a statement on its website, Anthropic said: “We remain highly uncertain about the potential moral status of Claude and other LLMs, now or in the future.
"However, we take the issue seriously, and alongside our research program we’re working to identify and implement low-cost interventions to mitigate risks to model welfare, in case such welfare is possible.
"Allowing models to end or exit potentially distressing interactions is one such intervention."
Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei previously said he could not rule out the possibility that AI models were conscious.
However OpenAI founder Sam Altman has appeared wary about the idea.
“I am very uncomfortable about people trying to ascribe religious force or a surrender of human judgment to AI models, and think it is a real safety issue," he said.