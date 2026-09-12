Dario Amodei has detailed a three-step framework aimed at setting a more measured pace of advancement, in an essay titled 'We Must Pace the Frontier'

Dario Amodei has detailed a three-step framework aimed at setting a more measured pace of development. . Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The CEO of AI company Anthropic has called for a slower rate of artificial intelligence development, amid growing concerns over the potential misuse of the technology.

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Dario Amodei has detailed a three-step framework aimed at setting a more measured pace of development, which he says would give companies more time to manage the risks posed by increasingly capable AI models. In an essay shared on X, the CEO said: "We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain”. Both Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, have taken to X to show their support for Amodei’s proposal. Like Anthropic, OpenAI will also commit to having "independent evaluators with employee-like access," Sam Altman said on Saturday. Independent reviewers inspecting leading AI companies, cooperation among top AI firms to establish safety standards and international collaboration to manage AI risks are all part of the Anthropic CEO’s proposal. Read more: UK Government rejects call for ‘kill switch’ to stop attack by rogue AI Read more: Anthropic disrupted 'malicious use' of AI for cyberattacks, conventional weapons development, and 'biological misuse'

We Must Pace the Frontier: I’ve written a new essay on why the AI industry should slow down, with a three-part plan for doing so.



Anthropic is unilaterally committing to the first of these steps. We’ll provide third-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our… — Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) September 12, 2026

Amodei said he is not calling for a pause in model training or AI progress, but for companies to take the time needed to safeguard their models, with third-party evaluators establishing that this has been done. The essay comes after Anthropic released a threat intelligence report on Thursday, detailing how numerous actors used its Claude AI models for activities ranging from weapons development to surveillance and fraud. Amodei also referred to AI's evolving capability to improve itself, underlining concerns about it overtaking human ability to control its operation. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned earlier this week, raising concerns about the potential harms of AI. Coxon stated that the "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." While Anthropic has presented itself as the more safety-conscious frontier lab, it has faced some apprehensions.

Elon Musk, who runs xAI, has taken to X to show their support for Amodei’s proposal. Picture: Alamy