Anthropic valued at $1.5 trillion ahead of blockbuster stock offering for Claude developer
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Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, has been valued at around $1.5 trillion after pricing its shares at $83 each ahead of its stock market debut, according to reports.
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Anthropic set the price above its target range of $70 to $78 a share, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The source said the size of the share sale had increased, but did not disclose the new figure, according to the agency.
Anthropic is set to become the first major developer of advanced artificial intelligence models to list on the stock market.
Its debut follows SpaceX's stock market listing in June, as investors seek exposure to the fast-growing AI industry.
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But Anthropic's listing comes amid questions about the cost of developing and operating AI models. Chipmakers and cloud computing companies have faced pressure in recent weeks over valuations and the cost of AI infrastructure.
The sector has also been affected by the resignation of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia, whose chips are central to the development of AI.
Reuters previously reported that demand for Anthropic shares during its investor roadshow exceeded the number on offer several times over.
Anthropic declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported the share price.
The company's closest rival, OpenAI, is also expected to pursue a stock market listing as early as next year.