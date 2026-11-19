Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, has been valued at around $1.5 trillion after pricing its shares at $83 each ahead of its stock market debut, according to reports.

Anthropic set the price above its target range of $70 to $78 a share, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said the size of the share sale had increased, but did not disclose the new figure, according to the agency.

Anthropic is set to become the first major developer of advanced artificial intelligence models to list on the stock market.

Its debut follows SpaceX's stock market listing in June, as investors seek exposure to the fast-growing AI industry.

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