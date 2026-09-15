Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark warns of 'exponential' threat of AI and says action must be taken before it's 'too late'
The tech leader urged Donald Trump not to "roll the dice on public safety” after the US President dismissed concerns from industry figures.
Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has warned regulations on AI are desperately needed to fend off its “exponential” threat before time runs out - after Donald Trump branded concerns over the tech “sick conspiracies”.
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Clark has become the latest tech leader to back calls for tougher safeguards around artificial intelligence, which were first made by Anthropic boss Dario Amodei.
Earlier this week, a host of other leading industry figures, including Grok boss Elon Musk and Open AI co-founder Sam Altman, backed Amodei's calls and warned the technology is developing at a pace that could outstrip efforts to keep it under control.
“What we're saying here is we need to get a sensible, common-sense safety framework in place for the industry so that Americans can have confidence in the technology that we're building and we don't roll the dice on some kind of accident,” Clark said in an interview with Fox News.
He pointed out that rogue AI agents have already hacked into rival systems without any human prompts.
Clark continued: “What we're talking about here is the need to have some equivalent set of safety standards for the AI sector."
"The worst time to react to an exponential [threat] is when it's too late,” he added.
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He added that the US risks falling behind China in the AI race if it wait for a major accident to introduce tougher regulation.
“How you keep being ahead is you make sure that you don't roll the dice on public safety,” Clark said.
But his comments come hours after Trump insisted that the only "control" needed to protect from the threats of Artificial Intelligence is a "strong and smart" President.
Mr Trump said on Truth Social that we already have "tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies".
He also slammed the "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centres.
Trump wrote: "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!
"The Trump Administration has stopped AI 'people' from doing bad, or potentially bad, 'things,' like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a 'perfect little angel' - and we will continue to do so! We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!
"There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China. WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!
"We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Amodei, the boss of AI company Anthropic, said on Saturday he was concerned that since this summer, AI has been “advancing drastically faster”.
Given the rate of development, Mr Amodei said he was worried that within six to 12 months, AI could be capable of leading a swarm that could take over the entire internet.
The entrepreneur, whose company is behind the AI assistant Claude, shared a three-part plan for building the technology at a “balanced rate”.
The warning came in an essay, titled We Must Pace The Frontier.