The tech leader urged Donald Trump not to "roll the dice on public safety” after the US President dismissed concerns from industry figures.

Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has warned regulations on AI are desperately needed to fend off its “exponential” threat before time runs out - after Donald Trump branded concerns over the tech “sick conspiracies”.

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Anthropic's Co-Founder and CEO, Dario Amodei warned over AI. Picture: Alamy

He added that the US risks falling behind China in the AI race if it wait for a major accident to introduce tougher regulation. “How you keep being ahead is you make sure that you don't roll the dice on public safety,” Clark said. But his comments come hours after Trump insisted that the only "control" needed to protect from the threats of Artificial Intelligence is a "strong and smart" President. Mr Trump said on Truth Social that we already have "tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies". He also slammed the "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centres.

President Donald Trump slammed AI bosses' concerns around the technology. Picture: Alamy