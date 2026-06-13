Anthropic's relationship with the government ruptured this year after it refused to allow the US military to use its AI models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems

Anthropic disables top-tier AI models after US order limiting foreign access. Picture: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Anthropic will "abruptly disable" its most advanced AI models for all users after the US government ordered it to suspend access to the models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

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The company received the export control directive to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all foreign nationals, without being given specific details of its national security concern, Anthropic said in a statement. It is Anthropic's understanding that the government believes there is a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," a safeguard that would prevent Fable 5 from being used in identifying software vulnerabilities, the company said. The order comes just as a previous dispute between Trump administration officials and IPO-bound Anthropic showed signs of easing across parts of the US government. Anthropic's relationship with the government ruptured this year after it refused to allow the US military to use its AI models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems. The government responded by putting Anthropic on a supply chain blacklist, set to take effect later in the year. Read more: Top cybersecurity chief warns of AI dangers amid delayed rollout of Anthropic's Mythos model Read more: Elon Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX mega float

CEO and co-founder of Anthropic Dario Amodei speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit. Picture: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The action also marks a major escalation of US efforts to halt foreign adversaries' AI capabilities. For years, US export controls have focused on the chips and tools that power AI rather than on restricting foreign access to AI itself. Anthropic said the government has given it only "verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak". "We disagree that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people," the company said. The government directive and Anthropic's response highlight growing tension between AI developers and regulators over how to assess risks from so-called "jailbreaks," or methods used to bypass model safeguards. As recently as Wednesday, Anthropic had called for greater US oversight of AI, including the ability to block models with unacceptable risks. It said, however, the government action on Friday did not follow principles of fair and fact-based regulation. The Pentagon's chief information officer, Kirsten Davies, said in a post on X that the Defence Department supported prioritising national security.

We fully support @POTUS and @SecWar in prioritizing national security and the security of our warfighters, DIB partners, critical infrastructure, international partners and allies. Some things are simply more important than revenue cycles, clickbait, and pre-IPO valuation.… https://t.co/GU9kkHqiOu — DoW CIO Kirsten Davies (@DoWCIODavies) June 13, 2026

"Some things are simply more important than revenue cycles, clickbait, and pre-IPO valuation. America First. Always," Davies said. Anthropic confidentially filed for a US IPO last month, edging ahead of rival OpenAI in the race to reach public markets. Earlier this week, Anthropic rolled out an AI model named Claude Fable 5, representing a new tier of capability it calls "Mythos-class." The model is accompanied by guardrails barring its use in risky areas such as cybersecurity, which some users have complained are "overly broad," Anthropic said. Experts have said that Mythos models, in the wrong hands, could dramatically accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks, particularly in sectors such as banking that rely on complex, interconnected, and often decades-old technology systems. Anthropic said it had worked with the US government, among others, on safety ahead of the Fable launch and that models from rival AI providers showed a similar ability to unearth minor bugs in code.

The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees.



The net effect of… — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 13, 2026