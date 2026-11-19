Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, has raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock market flotation on record.

It surpasses the previous record $75 billion raised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT, with an initial valuation of about $1.5 trillion (£1.14 trillion).

Anthropic and some existing shareholders sold 980 million shares at $83 each in the initial public offering (IPO).

The company had originally planned to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 each, but increased both the number of shares and the price amid strong investor demand.

Read more: Anthropic valued at $1.5 trillion ahead of blockbuster stock offering for Claude developer

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