Claude creator Anthropic smashes SpaceX record with $81bn IPO - marking largest stock market debut in history
The floatation surpasses the previous record $75 billion raised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, has raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock market flotation on record.
Listen to this article
It surpasses the previous record $75 billion raised by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June.
The company began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT, with an initial valuation of about $1.5 trillion (£1.14 trillion).
Anthropic and some existing shareholders sold 980 million shares at $83 each in the initial public offering (IPO).
The company had originally planned to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 each, but increased both the number of shares and the price amid strong investor demand.
Read more: Anthropic valued at $1.5 trillion ahead of blockbuster stock offering for Claude developer
Read more: Academy deploys school minibus to round-up truant pupils playing GTA VI
Alongside the IPO, Anthropic secured another $26 billion through a private share sale to technology companies including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and TSMC.
Together, the public and private sales raised $107.3 billion.
The listing makes Anthropic the first major company focused on developing cutting-edge AI models to go public.
Its debut will be closely watched across the industry, with rival OpenAI reportedly considering a stock market listing in 2027.
Anthropic was founded in 2021 by researchers who left OpenAI following disagreements over governance and AI safety.
In May, it raised $65 billion in a funding round that valued the company at $965 billion.