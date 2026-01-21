Anti-acid cancer link rubbished as common medications face new expert study
Links between proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and cancers have circulated since the 1980s
Anti-acid medications being used over a long period of time may not increase stomach cancer risk, a new study has claimed.
After decades of suggestions that proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) are linked to gastric cancers, a new study says the common medication may not increase the risk of those who take them.
Links between PPIs and cancers have circulated since the 1980s, when the drugs first came to the market.
But researchers now say previous work is "hampered by several methodological limitations, making this possible association uncertain".
As a result, they set out to examine the link through a new study designed to "consider all the main limitations of the existing literature".
Experts, led by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, looked at data from all patients with gastric and oesophagus cancer from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Sweden between 1994 and 2000.
The study included more than 17,000 people diagnosed with stomach cancer, who were compared to 170,000 people who did not have stomach cancer.
Long-term use of PPIs - over more than a year - was recorded in 10 per cent of people with stomach cancer and 9.5 per cent of people without.
"No association was found between long-term proton pump inhibitor use and gastric adenocarcinoma," they wrote in The British Medical Journal.
They said that previous studies linking PPI use to stomach cancer may have been skewed because they included PPI use initiated shortly before a cancer diagnosis; the studies looked at short-term prescribing and a lack of accounting for other variables.
The authors wrote: "This finding should offer relief for patients needing long-term proton pump inhibitor therapy and is valuable for clinical decision making in healthcare settings."
But they added: "However, long-term proton pump inhibitor use might cause side effects and increase the risk of some other potentially serious conditions such as Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhoea, osteoporosis, and vitamin or electrolyte malabsorption."