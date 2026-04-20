The US-based activist was scheduled to speak at a far-right rally next month

US-based influencer Valentina Gomez has been blocked from entering the UK by the Home Office, it is understood . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

An anti-Islam influencer due to speak at a far-right march has reportedly been blocked from entering the UK.

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Valentina Gomez posted on X last week that her electronic travel authorisation (ETA) had been approved, allowing her to visit the UK. The 26-year-old had been due to speak at a Unite the Kingdom rally in London on 16 May organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The Home Office is believed to have overturned the authorisation on the basis that Gomez's presence “would not be conducive to the public good”. The government withdrew permission earlier this month for rapper Kanye West's entry into the UK for the same reason amid concern over his antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments. Read more: Tommy Robinson says he has left UK after being named in Islamic State publication Read more: Education 'most important' indicator in attitudes towards immigration and support for right-wing groups, study finds

Ms Gomez had been due to speak at a march arranged by Tommy Robinson on 16 May . Picture: Getty

Ms Gomez attended the first Unite the Kingdom rally in September where she told the crowd: "If these rapist Muslims take over they will not only rape your women, they will behead your sons." The government has the authority to ban foreign nationals from entering the UK if their presence is deemed not "conducive to the public good". The Home Secretary personally can authorise the ban, and government guidance states it usually involves serious issues including national security, war crimes, extremism or corruption. It is understood that the Home Office blocked Ms Gomez's entry on the basis that the democratic right to free expression does not extend to promoting hatred or extremism.

A previous Unite the Kingdom Rally was attended by more than 100,000 people, thought to be the largest of its kind in British history. Picture: Alamy

The Muslim Council of Britain had expressed concern following Ms Gomez's ETA approval, stating the decision highlighted "clear double standards" over the application of freedom of speech, and would lead to "lead to less safety and security on the streets of Britain". “Others have been denied entry to the UK for rhetoric directed at different faith groups. This inconsistency raises serious concerns about whose speech is deemed unacceptable and who is permitted.”

TV personality Sharon Osbourne announced this week she would be attending the Unite the Kingdom rally . Picture: Getty