The $60m plane was written off due to vandalism. Picture: US Department of Justice

By Asher McShane

An anti-Israel activist has been accused of vandalising a $60m US warplane at an airbase in Ireland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Irish national Daithi O'Corrain, 48, allegedly snuck onto the tarmac at Shannon Airport on April 11 and targeted a parked US National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft in an attack prosecutors say he had planned for months. Prosecutors in the US accused him of utterly destroying the plane's interior, to the extent that the multi-million dollar piece of military hardware was deemed a total loss. He is accused of breaking into the aircraft, barricading himself inside, before vandalising vital systems on board the plane, cutting crucial wires and hydraulic lines, crimping an oxygen line, smashing every gauge in the cockpit and damaging air ducts. Read more: Shocking footage shows gas tanker engulfed in flames after being 'hit by projectile' while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz Read more: Fecklessness, factionalism, and foreign influence: why Brits refuse to defend the nation

Every single gauge on the aircraft was destroyed. Picture: Department of Justice

He is also accused of bringing capsules of a corrosive chemical on board to eat through the plane's aluminium structure. O'Corrain was arrested by Irish authorities after the plane's crew spotted him inside and contacted security. After authorities were alerted to his presence, he tried to escape out of a hatch on the plane's roof before striking the exterior of the plane's fuselage with an axe and filling the plane's fuel tank with ball bearings, according to US court documents. Such was the extent of the damage caused, the plane was deemed a total loss and will never return to active service.

Cut wiring on board the plane, which was deemed a total loss and will never fly again. Picture: Department of Justice