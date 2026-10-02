Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known to his supporters as Danny Tommo, has appeared in court charged with entering a restricted zone at a migrant processing centre in Dover.

He also denied charges of using threatening words or behaviour in Dover on April 1, and obstructing a person carrying out a lawful activity on April 6.

Court documents state that Thomas pleaded guilty to entering a restricted zone at Western Jet Foil in Dover, Kent, on March 31 at a previous court appearance on August 27.

District Judge William Nelson sent his case for a further case management hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which is due to take place on November 4.

Thomas, 37, appeared via videolink wearing a grey T-shirt and rosary beads at Margate Magistrates’ Court in Kent on Friday.

According to the documents, Thomas also pleaded not guilty to entering or remaining in Dover Docks without having lawful business or permission on April 1 and April 6.

He is also accused of racially aggravated harassment, allegedly using threatening or abusive words in the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Dover on April 1.

The court appearance comes after Thomas was remanded into custody as he faces trial next year accused of criminal damage to a boat in the English Channel earlier this week.

Judge James Newton-Price KC declined to grant the defendant bail and remanded him in custody.

Explaining his decision to refuse bail, the judge told the court: “I am not concerned with the political issues or motivations in this matter and I put them aside in deciding this matter.”

Simon Pentol KC, defending Thomas, had proposed a “package of bail conditions” as an alternative to his client being remanded in custody.

He said that if the defendant was granted bail “he would be in no doubt whatsoever that one foot or thought – if that is what it’s coming to – or gesture or comment out of place would render him liable to be in breach of his bail”.

Mr Pentol added: “He is prepared to put himself in that position to be able to return to his family today.”