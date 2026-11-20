Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo jailed for 15 months after slashing migrant boat in the Channel
He initially denied the criminal damage charge, but changed his plea to guilty in a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court last week.
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Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo has been jailed for 15 months for criminal damage after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel.
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The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, took a boat into the English Channel as migrants in a dinghy were being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard in September.
Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court was told he instructed his boat be steered towards the empty Rib that was adrift and then armed himself with a knife as rescue crews also approached the dinghy and a Frenchman boarded from a rescue vessel.
After slashing the boat with the knife in the incident on September 22, Thomas could be heard saying: “This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Right, you’re on English territory, this is England, this is not France anymore.
“Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.”
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Thomas, who initially denied the criminal damage charge, changed his plea to guilty in a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court last week.
Judge James Newton-Price KC told Thomas, who held his head in his hands: “This offence amounted to flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption of the legitimate activities of the Border Force, Coastguard and RNLI volunteers.
“All of those organisations perform essential roles. They do necessary, highly sensitive and difficult jobs, and which should not be disrupted by a publicity-seeker slashing with a knife a boat they were attempting to recover.”
Thomas has been in custody for eight weeks since he was remanded after a hearing in September.
Thomas is an associate of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and is a founder of a group called Patriot Platform, behind the anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth and Dover involving masked men in September.