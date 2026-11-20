Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo has been jailed for 15 months for criminal damage after slashing a migrant dinghy with a knife in the English Channel.

The 37-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, took a boat into the English Channel as migrants in a dinghy were being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and the French Coastguard in September.

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court was told he instructed his boat be steered towards the empty Rib that was adrift and then armed himself with a knife as rescue crews also approached the dinghy and a Frenchman boarded from a rescue vessel.

After slashing the boat with the knife in the incident on September 22, Thomas could be heard saying: “This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Right, you’re on English territory, this is England, this is not France anymore.

“Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.”

Read more: Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo pleads guilty to criminal damage after slashing boat in the Channel

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