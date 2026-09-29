Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas – known to his supporters as Danny Tommo – has been remanded into custody as he faces trial next year accused of criminal damage of a boat in the English Channel.

The 37-year-old, whose address was withheld by the court at a previous hearing, appeared via videolink from prison for a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a grey T-shirt and holding a copy of the Holy Bible.

He had already pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage after he allegedly slashed a boat in the English Channel with an emergency responder on board on September 22.

He has also denied failing to disclose the Pin to his phone to police, under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

A provisional trial date was set for March 1 2027 at Tuesday’s hearing.

Judge James Newton-Price KC declined to grant the defendant bail and remanded him in custody.

On his decision to refuse bail, the judge told the court: “I am not concerned with the political issues or motivations in this matter and I put them aside in deciding this matter.”

Simon Pentol KC, defending Thomas, had proposed a “package of bail conditions” as an alternative to his client being remanded in custody.

He said that if the defendant was granted bail “he would be in no doubt whatsoever that one foot or thought – if that is what it’s coming to – or gesture or comment out of place would render him liable to be in breach of his bail”.

Mr Pentol added: “He is prepared to put himself in that position to be able to return to his family today.”

Judge Newton-Price told the defendant: “I have adjourned this case to the next hearing, which will take place on Thursday 12th November. I have set dates for service of evidence.

“At that hearing on 12th November you will appear by the court videolink system and your counsel, Mr Pentol, I have given permission to appear by videolink as well.

“I have set a trial date, provisionally at least, for 1st March next year and custody time limits are 25th March.”