Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo to stand trial next year over alleged Dover migrant centre breach
Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, denies a string of charges including entering a restricted zone at Western Jet Foil and racially aggravated harassment.
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Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas will stand trial next year accused of entering a restricted zone at a migrant processing centre in Dover.
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Thomas, known to his supporters as Danny Tommo, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Winchester on Wednesday for a brief case management hearing.
The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to going into a restricted zone at Western Jet Foil in Dover, Kent, on March 31, but this plea was vacated after the court heard that he may have received incorrect advice from his solicitor at the time.
He was asked to re-enter his plea and denied the charge.
Thomas also denies using threatening words or behaviour in Dover on April 1, and obstructing a person engaged in a lawful activity on April 6.
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Thomas has pleaded not guilty to entering or remaining in Dover Docks without having lawful business or permission on April 1 and April 6, according to court documents.
He also denies racially aggravated harassment by allegedly using threatening or abusive words in the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Dover on April 1.
Thomas is now due to stand trial at the same court from June 1 to June 3 next year.
Another case management hearing will take place on November 18.