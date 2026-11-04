Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas will stand trial next year accused of entering a restricted zone at a migrant processing centre in Dover.

Thomas, known to his supporters as Danny Tommo, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from HMP Winchester on Wednesday for a brief case management hearing.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to going into a restricted zone at Western Jet Foil in Dover, Kent, on March 31, but this plea was vacated after the court heard that he may have received incorrect advice from his solicitor at the time.

He was asked to re-enter his plea and denied the charge.

Thomas also denies using threatening words or behaviour in Dover on April 1, and obstructing a person engaged in a lawful activity on April 6.