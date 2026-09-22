An anti-migrant activist has livestreamed his pursuit of a small boat heading towards the UK - as the French coastguard shadows the vessel through the Channel.

The boat left the Normandy coast on Monday morning and is now approaching the Channel boundary line, according to ship tracking data.

Anti-migrant Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, claimed on social media he was going into the Channel to find the boat.

Livestream footage posted to Youtube shows the activist on a speedboat tailing the dinghy, which appeared to have set off close to the village of Vierville-sur-Mer, west of Bayeux, a day ago.

The activist has speculated that the dinghy has since run out of fuel and is carrying around 80 migrants.

The RNLI told LBC two of its lifeboats have been tasked to an incident by HM Coastguard. The vessels appeared to have departed from Bournemouth, ship tracking data shows.

Mr Thomas, the founder of anti-migration group Patriot Platform and an associate of political activist Tommy Robinson – was a leader of the Portsmouth protest and organised the Dover demonstration.

Departures as far west as Normandy are rare.

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