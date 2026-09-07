Large crowds of masked, black-clad men blocked road access to the Port of Dover on Saturday, in scenes which have been condemned by politicians

By Georgia Rowe

Shocking footage has shown the moment hundreds of protesters descended on Portsmouth, vowing to prevent migrants who arrived in a so-called 'mega dinghy' from being taken to a processing centre in Kent.

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Police officers at the scene near Eastney Beach, Portsmouth, where hundreds of protesters have gathered. Picture: Jamie Lashmar/PA Wire

She condemned the behaviour as "thuggish" and "intimidating", adding that the British people have "legitimate concerns about immigration". However, the MP pointed to progress made by the Government in the area, saying: "The level of boat crossings is at a seven-year low. "We are making progress on the criminal people smugglers who are putting lives at risk." She continued: "Under our government, only 38 per cent of migrant claims are successful. "This is still a big problem [...] we are starting to make really positive progress on this." She said the criminal gangs were changing their tactics to use larger boats “and we are changing ours accordingly”.

Hundreds of protesters have descended on Portsmouth, where a small boat thought to be containing asylum seekers and heading towards the coast sparked a major response with a helicopter, aeroplane and lifeboats sent to the scene. Picture: @sotontimes/X

Around 500 demonstrators are believed to have joined a protest in the area, with some dressed in all black – similar to those who joined an anti-illegal migrant protest which blocked the Port of Dover on Saturday. Large crowds blocked traffic along the road leading away from the port, with photos showing police carrying riot shields forming a blockade. Livestreaming while standing in the sea at Eastney beach, Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo – an associate of ring-wing activist Tommy Robinson – said: “Roads are all blocked, they are never going to be able to leave here.” He added: “It was only yesterday (at the protests in Dover) when we warned them that we will not accept this any more, and that this is no longer an option to tell us that the boat numbers are down. “This isn’t about the numbers being down… this is about understanding that this has to come to an end now.”

Chants of "stop the boats" as patriots also close roads in Portsmouth to prevent invaders entering.



pic.twitter.com/ZSk7g2RFNB — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 6, 2026

On Monday morning, Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner Donna Jones said it will be a “significant issue” for the Government if people traffickers shift their destinations across England’s south coast. Following the overnight protests, she said “we’re not set up for it” in the city, and the Government has “invested heavily into Dover” to deal with the situation there. The police and crime commissioner added: “We have hundreds of miles of coastline across southern England and if Dover is no longer the destination of choice, and instead there is going to be a spread across southern England, this is a significant issue for the Government. “My concern now, as a police and crime commissioner, is that we don’t have this repeated.”

Exclusive footage. Here in Portsmouth 100+ migrant men have arrived on the shores. Reports say protestors in Portsmouth have blocked the road and stopped them entering the city. pic.twitter.com/gI6qgyvg9O — Cllr George Madgwick (@georgedmadgwick) September 6, 2026

Cllr George Madgwick, leader of Reform UK in Hampshire, wrote in a post on X that “over 100 migrant men” had arrived on the Portsmouth shores on Sunday. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage posted: “This week Andy Burnham struck an agreement for 45 more officers on French beaches. "Today a boat launched from Baie de Seine, 170 miles from Calais, arriving on the beaches of Hampshire for the very first time. This is a joke. Only Reform will send the boats back.”

Riot police clash with protestors in Portsmouth after small boat arrival. Shot for @PA pic.twitter.com/JavKFpfVVa — Jamie Lashmar (@jamie_lashmar) September 6, 2026

The party’s economic spokesman Robert Jenrick posted: “The invasion comes to Portsmouth. Home of the Royal Navy. Reform will end this humiliation.” Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, Joe Robertson, posted: “Extremely concerning to see an illegal migrant crossing this far west. “We don’t know if this migrant boat was headed for the Isle of Wight but I’ll be contacting the Home Office first thing. We need to know exactly what happened and if new routes are being used for mega-dinghies by people smugglers.”

The Government has Criticized the “thuggish behaviour” of anti-illegal migrant protesters in Dover and Portsmouth. A Government spokesperson said: “We condemn the intimidating and thuggish behaviour we are seeing tonight." “The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy, but it must never cross a line into disorder." Hampshire Police said: “This evening, we have been working alongside and assisting our partners from Border Force, Maritime & Coastguard Agency and Portsmouth City Council at Eastney Marina following the arrival of a boat crossing the Channel. “We have officers in the area to ensure the prevention of any disorder. We ask that people please avoid the area. A dispersal order is in place until tomorrow evening. Anyone who refuses to comply with the direction to leave the area is liable for arrest.

🔺Thousands of people are at the quayside in Portsmouth pic.twitter.com/GuNFCxhD26 — Southampton Times (@sotontimes) September 6, 2026