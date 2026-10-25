The protest was organised in opposition to 'undocumented men being held' at Haslar Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) in the Hampshire town

Demonstrators during an anti-migrant protest in Gosport. Picture: Trevor Adams/Press Association

By Katy Dartford

Hundreds of anti-migrant protesters have marched through Gosport, the coastal town set to host a redeveloped immigration removal centre.

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Demonstrators waved England and Union flags amid chants of “deport the lot” and “remigration now”. Posts on social media said the protest was organised by “Gosport Patriots” in opposition to “undocumented men being held” at Haslar Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) in the Hampshire town. Dozens of counter-protesters held signs at a static protest near the town’s ferry port, with some signs reading “fight ignorance, not immigrants” and “refugees welcome, celebrate diversity”. Read More: Reform plan to 'bring back imperial measurements' as party announces list of pledges it says will create jobs Read More: Everyone sleeping rough to be given route off the streets by Christmas, Burnham vows

Police powers were in place prohibiting face coverings in some areas of Gosport on Sunday and the protests passed largely peacefully. Picture: Trevor Adams/Press Association

The demonstrators were kept at a distance from each other by police, who used police vans and horses in their management of the protests. Police powers were in place prohibiting face coverings in some areas of Gosport on Sunday and the protests passed largely peacefully. Some 12 people were arrested earlier this month at a protest against the arrival of migrants in the town after a small boat crossing. The Home Office said earlier this year it was proceeding with plans to open a redeveloped immigration removal centre next year at the former Haslar IRC, which was closed in 2015.

Demonstrators waved England and Union flags amid chants of “deport the lot” and “remigration now”. Picture: Trevor Adams/Press Association