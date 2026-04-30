Health Secretary says fight against anti-Semitism is a 'fight for the values and the soul of our country'

By Jacob Paul

Anti-Semitism should be treated as a “national emergency”, Wes Streeting has told LBC – as he warned the public “cannot be bystanders to Jew hatred”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wes Streeting says anti-Semitism should be treated as a national emergency. Picture: Getty

But Mr Streeting said the issue goes further than “higher walls and thicker doors and CCTVs", warning that the Government can’t tackle the problem “alone”. “This is also a fight for the values and the soul of our country,” he told Shelagh. When asked whether anti-Semitism is a national emergency in the UK, he responded: “I think we need to treat it like one.” The Golders Green attack followed a string of other instances where the Jewish community has been targeted, including a fatal stabbing in Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester and an arson attack on a Jewish ambulance service, also in Golders Green. “I think that we need to respond to this and the pattern of incidents and harm with the seriousness that's required,” Mr Streeting said. He added: “We've got Jewish people not just asking whether they've got a future in this country, but actually leaving. Many of them moving to Israel, which is a country literally at war, because they feel safer there than they do here.”

Two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Streeting called on the public to general public to play a part in rooting out anti-Semitism, echoing comments made by Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday night. "We cannot be bystanders to this kind of Jew hatred. And it's not enough to do thoughts and prayers, hopes and prayers, we stand with the Jewish community,” Mr Streeting said. He added: “They have heard it all before and they are not reassured. So we've got to make sure that we take action as a government. “But all of us have a responsibility to not be bystanders when we see or hear hatred, intimidation directed at Jewish communities. It applies to other racism, of course, it does, but there is a specific challenge here with anti-Semitism. “We've got to call it out, root it out, address it [not just] as a Government, but as a whole society too. The Government can't do it alone.” It comes after protesters took to the streets of Golders Green last night with chants of "Keir Starmer Jew harmer" heard amid growing anger at the Government's response. He was also heckled when visiting the scene today.

Starmer was heckled as he visited Golders Green following the stabbing. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets first responders from Shomrim North West London. Picture: Getty