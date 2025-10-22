An NHS worker and mother from east London has told LBC 13 months of anti-social behaviour and lack of sleep have left her “utterly helpless” and feeling “unsafe” in her own home.

By Flaminia Luck

An NHS worker and mother has spoken to LBC about how she considered taking her own life after enduring 13 months of anti-social behaviour “hell” from her neighbour.

Jane (not her real name) lives in Hackney and works full time for the NHS while also caring for her autistic son. She told LBC that her upstairs neighbour’s behaviour has been so extreme she feels she “can’t go on for much longer” and dreads going home. “I have considered ending my suffering as I can't see a way out," she said. Jane - who is a social tenant - said the ordeal makes her home feels more like a “torture chamber” than a place of rest and that the sleep deprivation has affected every aspect of her life. The behaviour from her neighbour - who is also a social tenant - has included throwing furniture out of the window, blasting music until 4am, breaking and damaging doors in the building, stealing items from communal areas and dumping items such as Lime bikes, washing machines and rubbish bags on the landing. She said this has forced her to sleep in her car or on a friend’s sofa despite paying full rent. She also claimed the neighbour admitted to stealing her work bike and has flooded her flat three times. “There have been multiple breaches of his tenancy agreement and I can’t understand why this is allowed to continue”, she explained. Footage, images and audio of the neighbour have been seen and verified by LBC.

'Torture chamber' She went on: “The sleep deprivation affects every aspect of my life - my anxiety has increased, exhaustion affects my cognition meaning I can’t think clearly anymore or remember basic information which affects my role in the NHS and makes me not want to socialise. "I have lost my confidence and started feeling very depressed and without hope.” Jane said her physical health has also been getting worse. “My lower back was badly affected and the physio said it is due to sleep deprivation that it is not healing. Now I have stomach issues and a chest infection that aren't healing as quickly as they should be. I should be getting rest to recover, but there is no rest in this flat day or night” “There is not an area of my life that this hasn't affected. "I am currently at a standstill, only trying to function with sleep deprivation. I can't progress in any area. Nobody will swap homes with me either. "I feel trapped in this torture chamber”

'More and more desperate' Jane said she has complained to multiple agencies including the housing manager and the anti-social behaviour team over the last 13 months. “I feel utterly desperate, unheard and helpless.” "There have been long periods where they are on leave and have overall done so little except write the neighbour a couple of letters that go ignored. "As every night is like torture, in desperation I have contacted higher agencies, such as my MP, councillors, the Mayor of Hackney and police. "All agree it is an unfortunate situation, though they only send an email to someone else to deal with it and I never hear anything further. The police say it is a ‘housing matter’. "It is very frustrating and I feel more and more desperate." 'Destroying my life' Last week, Jane said she was told it could take up to three years to evict her neighbour. “This news devastated me! As I had hope before hearing that news that it was starting to be resolved, now I don’t have any hope. I was told they are at the ‘beginning of collecting evidence’ (after 13 months!). "I told them I would rather throw myself out of the window than continue with this situation, and I am serious. "I can’t live like this any more. It is destroying my life”

Jane asked to be transferred by Hackney Council several times but said she was told as the case is "not a threat to life or limb" she cannot be transferred. “I have no quality of life. My life is all about trying to get through work, manage exhaustion and find ways to try to sleep. I have taken prescribed sleeping pills but they didn’t help and gave me panic attacks the next day so I had to leave work”. “I use ear plugs and a white noise machine, but it doesn't make a difference due to the type of noise. Sometimes I sleep in the car but I don’t get good sleep there either” “I have spoken to the neighbour upstairs many times, it makes no difference” “I have asked Hackney to put me up in a hotel so I can get sleep, but they declined.” She said the ordeal means she doesn't feel like she can care for her son adequately. “I often call in sick as I’m too exhausted to work." “I no longer socialise because I am so exhausted and can’t think clearly. I can’t book plans as I don’t know whether I would have slept”. She also said the situation makes her dread going home. "I dread going to sleep as know I will be woken at any time and the noises from above are so loud and sudden it feels like I have an intruder in my bedroom” Jane has said she has little support from the authorities.

